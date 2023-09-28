Major Refresh for Central Oregon Hotel and Conference Center

The Riverhouse hotel in Bend, Ore., is notable for its scenic location on two sides of the Deschutes River, with pedestrian bridges crossing over the waterway. For meeting planners, however, what stands out is the hotel’s meeting capacity: The property offers the most space in the state east of the Cascade Mountains.

The hotel is currently in the midst of a major renovation, expected to be complete by the end of the year, and will then be rebranded as Riverhouse Lodge.

The project includes updates to the lobby and all public spaces, Currents Restaurant & Bar and its riverside patio, and the property’s 221 guest rooms, with the addition of some bunk-bed rooms for families. Also getting an update is the conference center, where the ballroom has space for as many as 1,000 attendees at banquet rounds.

The Silver LEED-certified conference center features a large lobby with a waterfall and a fireplace. On one level is the 16,552-square-foot Cascade Ballroom, which can be divided into as many as 10 meeting rooms, and downstairs there’s a 13,676-square-foot exhibit hall adjacent to the river and an outdoor patio.

Beyond the conference center, there are two other significant meeting spaces: the 1,470-square-foot Three Sisters, divisible by three, and the 3,256-square-foot Deschutes, which can be divided in two. An event lawn and executive boardroom is also available for groups.



The nearest commercial airport is in Redmond, Ore., a 30-minute drive to the north. It’s served by United, Delta, Alaska, American, and Avelo airlines.