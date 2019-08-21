Skip navigation
Destination & Venue News

Major Exhibition Center Opens in Scotland

In early September, the Society of Petroleum Engineers will hold the first large-scale conference in Aberdeen’s newly built venue.

In Aberdeen, Scotland, a new conference and exhibition center opened this month next to Aberdeen International Airport, three times the size of the Aberdeen Exhibition & Conference Centre, the venue it’s replacing.

The property started construction in July 2016 as The Event Complex Aberdeen, or TECA. It changed its name earlier this summer to P&J Live, when naming rights went to DC Thomson Media, which owns The Press and Journal, a regional newspaper.

The center, managed by SMG Europe, offers more than 500,000 square feet of multi-purpose event space, including seven conference suites, three exhibition halls, 11 meeting rooms, a 15,000-seat arena, hospitality suites, a VIP lounge, in-house catering, and a high-end 150-seat restaurant. Two hotels are on site: the 200-room Hilton Aberdeen P&J Live and the 150-room Aloft Aberdeen P&J Live. Mark Leyland has been named by hotel management company RBH to lead both properties as general manager. A 150-room budget-segment hotel is also expected to be developed at the site.

The first exhibition at the P&J Live will be the Society of Petroleum Engineers’ 36,000-attendee 2019 SPE Offshore Europe, scheduled for September 3-6.

TAGS: Association Conventions and Expos
