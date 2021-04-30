A Madrid Luxury Hotel Comes Back to Life

With the European Union’s announcement that it will be accepting vaccinated travelers this summer, even U.S. meeting professionals can start thinking about taking groups outside the U.S. For incentive planners or those with high-end events, the April 15 opening of the Mandarin Oriental Ritz, Madrid is one to note.

The 153-room property, formerly Hotel Ritz, Madrid, was closed for a three-year restoration of its original 1910 Belle Époque luxury style. A glass-domed ceiling over the hotel’s Palm Court—part of the original design but out of commission for the past 80 years—is among the architectural features that have been revived.

Meeting space at the property includes the Royal Ballroom with a parquet floor, decorated ceiling, and large, high windows with views of the Prado Museum. It can seat up to 240 people for a banquet. There are two other event spaces that can each host up to 90 people for a banquet as well as one smaller meeting room.

The Prado is just one of three art museums within a short walk of the hotel, which is in a part of Madrid referred to as the Golden Triangle of Art. The Thyssen-Bornemisza and Reina Sofia museums are also nearby.

Amenities at the hotel include five restaurants and bars, including Deessa, which has an avant-garde take on Mediterranean dishes. Adjacent to Deessa is a 10-person private dining room. The spa, a new feature added as part of the renovation, includes an indoor swimming pool, vitality pool, and “experience showers.”