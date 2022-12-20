Luxury St. Louis Hotel Gets Big Refresh

Known for its elevated riverfront views of the Gateway Arch, the Four Seasons Hotel St. Louis has completed a multimillion-dollar renovation of all 200 guest rooms and suites.



The refresh comes on the heels of a recent redesign of the hotel’s first-floor arrival lobby as well as the Sky Lobby and Terrace plus other public spaces on the eighth floor. This includes the South American-influenced Cinder House restaurant, led by James Beard Award-winning chef Gerard Craft.



Another group-friendly feature recently added to the property is a TopGolf Swing Suite offering two simulator bays with a variety of virtual games for participants of all skill levels. The adjacent Cinder House restaurant can provide food and beverage for groups using the suite. There’s also a full-service spa on the seventh floor, with access to the outdoor pool one floor above.



Across the property’s 20,000 square feet of event space that’s located on the sixth and eighth floors, the largest room is a 7,300-square foot-ballroom divisible by three; it can host 900 people for receptions and 500 for meals. Nearby is the Sky Lobby and Terrace, an indoor-outdoor combination of space that can accommodate 140 indoors and 100 outdoors facing the swimming pool and the famed 630-foot-tall arch.



The Four Seasons St. Louis is located two blocks from the Mississippi River to the east and three blocks from the America’s Center Convention Complex to the west. St. Louis Lambert International Airport is 14 miles from the hotel, a 20-minute drive.

