Luxury San Francisco Hotel Revives Historic Ballroom

The Peacock Court at the 383-room InterContinental Mark Hopkins San Francisco has been restored to its 1920s elegance.

The 4,400-square-foot ballroom has finished a top-to-bottom redesign, where some of the biggest changes are seen by looking up. The intricate criss-crossing trim has been painted gold to contrast with a mint-colored ceiling, and three new crystal chandeliers add a glamorous touch.



Mint-green velvet curtains now frame the stage, where a golden peacock looks out over the room, and gold damask curtains hang from the oversized arched windows.



Over the years, twelve U.S. presidents have visited Peacock Court, as well as other royalty, heads of state, and celebrities. Big bands such as Tommy Dorsey, Glen Miller, and Rudy Valle performed live radio broadcasts from the room decades ago.



The Mark Hopkins has 16 other meeting rooms, including the 2,128-square-foot Room of the Dons, which connects directly to Peacock Court. There’s 19,000 square feet of group space in total, including the well-known Top of the Mark, a 19th-floor lounge with 360-degree views of the city.



The Mark Hopkins sits on San Francisco’s Nob Hill, the luxury neighborhood home to Grace Cathedral, the Cable Car Museum, and other luxury properties. It’s a half-hour drive to San Francisco International Airport.