Luxury Property Plans a September Opening in Fort Worth Cultural District

The Fort Worth, Texas, Cultural District will soon have a new luxury property, the first within walking distance of area landmarks such as the Modern Art Museum of Fort Worth, Kimbell Art Museum, and Dickies Arena.

The Crescent Hotel, Fort Worth is on target to debut in September, with 200 guest rooms including 12 suites and some 14,000 square feet of special-event space. It’s the first phase of a mixed-use development called The Crescent, which is expected to eventually offer 170,000 square feet of office space and 167 luxury apartments. The Canyon Ranch Wellness Club is planning to open in the development by October, and hotel guests will have access to that spa as well as a state-of-the-art fitness center.

The largest indoor meeting space at the hotel will be the 4,100-square-foot Crescent Ballroom, which has floor-to-ceiling glass doors bringing in natural light and leading out to the property’s 8,146-square-foot courtyard. The courtyard can accommodate up to 375 people and will have a climate-controlled tent over part of the space, allowing for year-round outdoor events.

The Crescent is 2.5 miles west of the Fort Worth Convention Center and about 28 miles from Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport.