Luxury Property to Open on Bermuda’s Northern End

When most travelers leave Bermuda’s Airport, they cross Castle Harbor on the causeway and drive southwest down the hook of the island toward the capital, Hamilton. Starting in May, though, more incentive qualifiers could be headed in the other direction, to the St. Regis Bermuda Resort on the island’s northern tip.

Overlooking St. Catherine’s Beach, the soon-to-open 99-room luxury resort will be especially attractive to golfers. Its renovated Five Forts Golf Course, originally designed by Robert Trent Jones Sr., offers ocean views from nearly all of its 18 holes and is surrounded by historic forts, including Fort St. Catherine next door to the resort.

The property will also feature the Iridium Spa, with a menu of body wraps and scrubs, ma ssages, and plunge pool experiences. There are also two pools, one that’s adults-only with private cabanas, plus several dining options and a casino.

Two formal meeting spaces are available on site. These include the 8,530-square-foot Astor Ballroom, which can host 144 attendees for a banquet or 155 theater-style, and the JJA Boardroom seating 12.