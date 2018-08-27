Luxury New Mexico Resort Finishing Sweeping Renovation

The Hyatt Regency Tamaya Resort & Spa, LINK on the Santa Ana Pueblo near Albuquerque, New Mexico, is finishing up a sweeping renovation of meeting rooms and public spaces.

The luxury property has invested $2.5 million in the lobby and public lounges and will finish enhancements to its 25,000 square feet of indoor venues and 29,000 square feet of outdoor space by December of this year.

The renovation comes on the heels of last year’s $5 million update of the 350 guest rooms that included new carpets, paint, lighting, and furniture. The hotel’s meeting space includes the 12,000-square-foot Tamaya Ballroom that can host up to 700 guests for a banquet, and the 8,000-square-foot Cottonwood Pavilion and Gazebo, an outdoor venue situated on the banks of the Rio Grande, that can accommodate up to 250 attendees for dinner and dancing. Other outdoor venues include the Sunrise Amphitheater, available groups of up to 500 attendees, and an outdoor ballroom, the House of the Hummingbirds, for receptions of up to 300 guests.

Guest rooms have views of either the Sandia Mountains or the Twin Warriors 18-hole championship golf course. Other amenities include three heated outdoor pools, a full-service spa, yoga studio, fitness center, tennis courts and trail riding. There are five onsite restaurants and the Srai Wi cultural education center where guests can learn local Native American traditions and skills in jewelry and baking. The 550-acre campus can be explored on complimentary hotel bicycles, and the resort is located 40 minutes by car from Albuquerque International Airport.