Luxury Hythe to Replace Marriott in Vail, Colo.

Incentives are likely to stay domestic this year, and for top achievers motivated by the beauty and ski slopes of the Rocky Mountains, an upgraded Vail, Colo., property will be ready for winter 2021.

The former Vail Marriott Mountain Resort is getting a $40 million renovation and will reopen as The Hythe late this year. The slope-side hotel will be part of Marriott International’s Luxury Collection, offering 344 rooms, 22 suites, and 16 luxury residences, as well as 29,000 square feet of meeting and event space.

Groups will find two ballrooms, 8,286 and 4,400 square feet, with the larger space configurable into as many as 10 meeting rooms. There are also outdoor spaces for special events in the warmer months as well as additional meeting rooms and several boardrooms.

The Hythe will be home to four new food and beverage concepts, with many more options outside the resort’s doors in the walkable Lionshead Village, known for its restaurants, bars, shops, and galleries. The Well & Being Spa, currently part of Vail Marriott Mountain Resort, will remain in place, offering massages, body wraps, facials, and other treatments, and a new fitness facility is being added.

In tune with its Colorado mountain setting, the property’s renovated interiors are designed with a rustic-modern aesthetic, mixing earth tones and textures, and using wood, wool, stone, and leather touches throughout.



Attendees can fly into Eagle Regional Airport, 30 miles west of Vail, or Denver International Airport, about a two-hour drive.