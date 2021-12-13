Skip navigation
Destination & Venue News

Luxury Hotel Opens on Halifax Waterfront

Water views, boats, and space for small groups are the highlights of the new Muir hotel.

Muir, a new 109-room luxury hotel on the waterfront in Halifax, Nova Scotia, opened on December 10 as part of Marriott International’s Autograph Collection.

The property is in the new Queen’s Marque downtown waterfront district being developed by The Armour Group in partnership with Develop Nova Scotia. As the district opens in stages, Muir will be joined by office space, upscale residences, and 75,000 square feet of public space.

Signature King - credit Muir hotel.jpgMuir has facilities for small-group special events. The 1,200-square-foot True Colours Art Gallery can host gatherings of up to 60 people, and The Watch offers 2,100 square feet of space with water on three sides. The Watch has two private bars, an art collection, and a private tasting room. There is also an executive meeting room called The Wardroom that seats six.

Muir’s amenities include Drift, a restaurant serving Atlantic-Canadian dishes, and BKS, a speakeasy which can be reserved for private events of up to 40.  There is also a wellness center, Windward Wellness, with a vitality spa pool and halotherapy salt room; and two boats available for charter: a 36-foot Morris yacht, Little Wing, and a high-speed motorboat, Reach.

