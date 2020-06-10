Skip navigation
Luxury Hotel Opens Despite Pandemic and Protests

The Cincinnati property has glass-roofed event space with city views and a garden-facing ballroom in a downtown location.

The Lytle Park Hotel opened in Cincinnati, Ohio, two days after the state began allowing gatherings of up to 300 guests on June 1. The hotel has a total of 11,852 square feet of meeting space in eight venues.  The largest, the 5,177-square-foot Vista at Lytle Park, is a rooftop event space that can accommodate up to 270 for a reception and an additional 120 on the adjacent terrace. It has a fully retractable glass roof and floor-to-ceiling windows, giving guests a view of the city’s skyline and the magnolia-filled park below. The 2,797-square-foot ground floor Sycamore Ballroom is divisible into three, and the more intimate Magnolia meeting room has an outdoor terrace.

The hotel has transformed the original 1909 building with a central lobby cocktail bar and an Italian restaurant, Subito. Guest rooms offer Frette Italian linens, Diptyque amenities, and marble bathrooms.

The fitness center is currently open to up to seven guests at a time.

The property is located within walking distance of the Duke Energy Convention Center.

