Luxury High-Rise Hotel Plans a Summer Opening in Dallas

Swiss plus Texan equals “Swexan,” says Harwood International, developers of a 22-story luxury hotel scheduled to open this summer in Uptown Dallas.

The 134-room Hôtel Swexan is being billed as a mix of European style and local warmth, “a nod to our company’s Swiss Texan heritage,” says Jessica Young Reid, Harwood’s director of marketing. Harwood has developed the 19-city-block neighborhood of offices, restaurants, and high-rise residences where the new hotel is going up.

Meeting professionals can consider the property’s 12,000 square feet of meeting and event space on the sixth floor. The space will include two ballrooms and three private meeting rooms, classically styled with polished marble floors, brass chandeliers, and hand-carved fireplaces.

The guest rooms will feature five-fixture baths and floor-to-ceiling windows, with views of the Dallas skyline. For more panoramas, guests can enjoy the eighth-floor wellness and fitness center with its a large outdoor patio or the 20th-floor rooftop infinity-edge swimming pool. Plans for the Moroccan/Boho-styled rooftop area include a pool bar and sit-down dining. Another restaurant, the property’s signature steakhouse, Stillwell’s, is being designed on the seventh floor.



The hotel is about 18 miles southeast of Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport.