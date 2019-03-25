Luxury D.C. Hotel Debuts with Two Ballrooms, Views of the Capitol

Hilton’s luxury brand Conrad Hotels & Resorts has opened its first property in the capital. Conrad Washington D.C. is situated over 10 floors of a new tower in CityCenterDC, a mixed-use development featuring residential apartments, office space, a public park and retail covering five blocks in downtown Washington D.C.

The property features 360 guest rooms, 30,000 square feet of shopping on the ground floor, and 32,000 square feet of meeting space. Event venues are on the second and third floor and comprise five boardrooms, the 7,626-square-foot pillarless Grand Ballroom, the 3,300-square-foot Conservatory Ballroom, and a unique 19,000-square-foot Gallery that wraps around the building and can be divided into prefunction space. All event space is above ground with floor-to-ceiling windows and there are two lobby-level outdoor terraces.

James Beard Award winners and “Top Chef” finalists, Bryan and Michael Voltaggio, oversee the hotel’s signature restaurant, Estuary, which focuses on locally sourced seafood. Summit, a rooftop bar, and lounge, offers small plates and drinks with views of the Capitol and Monument.

The hotel is situated on New York Avenue two blocks from the 2.3 million-square-foot Walter E. Washington Convention Center. It is 15 minutes by car from Reagan National Airport and approximately 45 minutes from both Baltimore/Washington International Airport and Dulles International Airport.