Luxury Daxton Hotel Soon to Launch in Detroit Suburb

In Birmingham, Mich., a half hour’s drive north of Detroit, Aparium Hotel Group plans to open its ninth property, the most luxe in its portfolio. The new Daxton Hotel expects to begin welcoming guests in March with 151 rooms and suites.

Among the details that will add style to the property are 400 pieces of art—paintings, sculpture, photos, and drawings—curated by gallery giant Saatchi Art. Each guest room will feature at least two original pieces, and other luxuries include Frette linens, a Dyson hair dryer, bedside wireless charging pads, and Grown Alchemist toiletries.

Meeting planners will find a 3,818-square-foot ballroom, divisible by two, plus four smaller meeting rooms. Intimate events can use the Wine Room or take over the 12-seat private dining room at the hotel’s signature restaurant, Madam.

Aparium currently has eight properties up and running, one under renovation, three expected to open in 2021, and one in the pipeline to launch in 2022. In 2020, the company launched Surety Hotel in Des Moines, Iowa, and Hotel Haya in Tampa, Fla. Both were named to USA Today’s list of the 10 best new U.S. hotels of 2020. This year, in addition to Daxton, Aparium plans to open Jasper Hotel in Fargo, S.D., and Clayton Members Club & Hotel in Denver in the first half of the year.

Daxton Hotel is 28 miles from Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport.