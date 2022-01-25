Skip navigation
Menu
four season fort lauderdale.png
Destination & Venue News

Luxury Beach-Front Hotel to Open in Fort Lauderdale

A new-build Four Seasons in Florida will soon look out on the Atlantic with 189 rooms.

It may take a while yet before international travel reward destinations are again commonplace. In the meantime, planners with their eyes out for something new will find the Four Seasons Hotel and Residences Fort Lauderdale opening early this year on the beach about six miles north of the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport, and just down the coast from the cruise terminals at Port Everglades.

The design of the 22-story, 189-room property mixes nautical themes with a mid-century modernist aesthetic, aiming for the feel of a “classic yacht club.”

Groups will find a total of 12,900 square feet of indoor and outdoor event space. The largest meeting rooms are the 4,100-square-foot Mabel Room and the 2,625-square-foot Terramar Room, both of which can be divided. There’s also the 735-square-foot Club Room that seats 40.

On the third level, the Ocean Terrace offers two horizon-edge pools, cabanas, and uninterrupted Atlantic Ocean views. Guests will also find a spa and wellness offerings, a beach concierge, oceanfront dining at Evelyn's Table, and a lobby café and bar.

The property, which is taking reservations starting in March, will be Four Seasons’ fifth in Florida, with others in Miami, Surfside (North Miami), Palm Beach, and Orlando.

Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
chiad-library-8093-hor-clsc.jpg
Chicago Financial-District Property Plans Spring Opening
Jan 21, 2022
MorristownHyatt0122a1.png
Suburban N.J. Hotel Gets Meetings Refresh, New Spaces
Jan 20, 2022
Hyatt-iPhone-and-Apple-Watch-will-be-NFC-room-keys.jpg
End-to-End iPhone Travel Tools
Jan 20, 2022
Article_Salles_Rondes_04[5].jpg
Sponsored Content
IACC’s 42 Year Commitment to Meetings Brilliance
Jan 20, 2022