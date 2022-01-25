Luxury Beach-Front Hotel to Open in Fort Lauderdale

It may take a while yet before international travel reward destinations are again commonplace. In the meantime, planners with their eyes out for something new will find the Four Seasons Hotel and Residences Fort Lauderdale opening early this year on the beach about six miles north of the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport, and just down the coast from the cruise terminals at Port Everglades.

The design of the 22-story, 189-room property mixes nautical themes with a mid-century modernist aesthetic, aiming for the feel of a “classic yacht club.”



Groups will find a total of 12,900 square feet of indoor and outdoor event space. The largest meeting rooms are the 4,100-square-foot Mabel Room and the 2,625-square-foot Terramar Room, both of which can be divided. There’s also the 735-square-foot Club Room that seats 40.

On the third level, the Ocean Terrace offers two horizon-edge pools, cabanas, and uninterrupted Atlantic Ocean views. Guests will also find a spa and wellness offerings, a beach concierge, oceanfront dining at Evelyn's Table, and a lobby café and bar.

The property, which is taking reservations starting in March, will be Four Seasons’ fifth in Florida, with others in Miami, Surfside (North Miami), Palm Beach, and Orlando.