Destination & Venue News

Luxe Meeting Option to Open in California Wine Country

Montage Healdsburg offers indoor-outdoor spaces in a vineyard setting.

These days, meeting planners are in the market for outdoor spaces to hold events where fresh air and social-distancing opportunities are abundant. A new hotel opening on December 12 in Northern California’s wine country seems built for the purpose.

In Sonoma County, less than a two-hour drive north from San Francisco International Airport, the Montage Healdsburg will have 130 bungalow-style guest rooms and suites in a 258-acre vineyard setting. While the 11,500-square-foot spa and zero-edge resort pool will be enticing, for groups the draw will be two ballrooms and six outdoor meeting spaces.

MHB-Architectural-Exterior-Olive Terrace-South-Dusk 2400 x 2400_.jpgThe 3,520-square-foot Grand Ballroom divides in two and offers a prefunction space called the Grand Promenade. The 2,750-square-foot Gallery Ballroom divides into three. The largest of the outdoor spaces is the 8,400-square-foot Gallery Lawn.

The resort’s on-property dining includes a signature restaurant, lobby lounge, poolside bar and grill, and treehouse-inspired private dining room for up to 14 people.

