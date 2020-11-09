Skip navigation
Menu
LotteSeattleFacade1120a.jpg
This church is home to event space for the Hotel Lotte Seattle (hotel tower at left)
Destination & Venue News

Lotte Opens Its Third U.S. Location

Seattle gets a high-end property with an eye-catching ballroom.

On the first 16 floors of a downtown Seattle tower, the Lotte Hotel held its grand opening at the end of September with 189 guest rooms and plenty of luxury to spare.

Originally built as an SLS property but never opened, the hotel was purchased in late 2019 by South Korean-based Lotte Hotels along with an historic beaux-arts church building next door that Lotte has converted for group use. The Lotte Hotel Seattle is the third property in the U.S. for the brand, after openings in New York and Guam.

For meeting planners, the 5,628-square-foot sanctuary Grand Ballroom (photos below) set within the church will be a highlight. It features a 63-foot domed ceiling, a pipe organ on the wall, and a bold, abstract rug design, offering an immediate sense of place. The hotel also has a smaller ballroom with 3,923 square feet of space as well as up to 10 smaller meeting rooms.

Guests can also enjoy the spa, fitness center, and Charlotte Restaurant & Lounge, open for all-day dining. The property is on 5th Ave., about 14 miles from Seattle-Tacoma International Airport.

LotteBallroomLower1120.png
LotteBallroomUpper1120.jpg

TAGS: Corporate Meetings & Events
Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
#4 MHB-Architectural-Exterior-Olive Terrace2-Dusk 2400 x 2400_.jpg
Luxe Meeting Option to Open in California Wine Country
Nov 06, 2020
KeyWestReception.png
Against the Trend: Key West Getting More Flights
Nov 05, 2020
BerlinNewAirport2020a.jpg
New Airport Opens in Berlin, Better Late than Never
Nov 03, 2020
PlanetHwoodaerial1.png
New Cancun Resort Ready for 2021 Meetings and Incentives
Oct 30, 2020