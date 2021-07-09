London “Super Boutique” Set to Open in September

While quarantine rules still affect U.S. travelers entering the U.K., there’s a strong chance those Covid-related regulations will be relaxed by the time The Londoner hotel opens in September in the U.K. capital.

The 16-story, new-build property on London’s Leicester Square is just blocks from the National Gallery. The developer Edwardian Hotels London hopes to strike a balance between an intimate, high-design boutique hotel and operating at a larger scale. With 350 guest rooms and a pillarless ballroom (below) that can host up to 800 people, it has coined the term “super boutique” to convey The Londoner’s aspirations.

In addition to the 6,092-square-foot ballroom, divisible into two rooms, meeting space includes The Gallery, comprising three meeting rooms and a foyer, and The Green Room, a lounge space that can host up to 150 guests.

Other highlights of the property include a cinema, a wellness floor with a gym and 25-meter pool, and six restaurants and bars. Among the eateries will be the Mediterranean-influenced Whitcomb’s; the rooftop 8 at The Londoner, featuring Japanese cuisine; The Stage, with Champagne-focused food and beverage; and Joshua’s Tavern, with more than 50 local gins.



Edwardian Hotels London also operates The May Fair, The Edwardian Manchester, and 10 Radisson Blu Edwardian hotels across London.



The Londoner is in central London, about an hour’s drive from Heathrow Airport.