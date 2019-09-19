London’s Latest Meeting Venue Has 26-Foot Ceilings and Skyline Views

A new purpose-built meeting and exhibition venue opened on September 1 in the British capital next to the O2 Arena entertainment and event complex. Magazine London has 34,500 square feet of indoor space and 24,179 square feet outdoors, including two showgrounds alongside the River Thames, one of which features artist Alex Chinneck’s landmark sculpture, nicknamed “The Pylon”.

The venue has 26-foot high ceilings to accommodate every kind of product launch and trade show, and two mezzanines have space for up to 764 attendees above the exhibit areas. Floor-to-ceiling windows provide views of the river and Canary Wharf skyline, and the sleek, industrial design features polished concrete floors and exposed steel beams, railings, and staircases.

The 9,400-square-foot Space 1 has a maximum of 1,750 attendees for a reception, and the 19,000-square-foot Space 2 has a flexible staging for presentations and can accommodate 1,920 seated attendees or 3,000 reception guests.

Magazine London is less than 20 minutes from Oxford Circus on the Jubilee Underground and about 10 minutes from London Bridge or Waterloo via train. There is also regular river ferry service from Canary Wharf, Tower Bridge, and the London Eye.