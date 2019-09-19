Skip navigation
Menu
Magazine_London.png
Destination & Venue News

London’s Latest Meeting Venue Has 26-Foot Ceilings and Skyline Views

The new flexible event space is next to the O2 entertainment district on the Greenwich Peninsula.

A new purpose-built meeting and exhibition venue opened on September 1 in the British capital next to the O2 Arena entertainment and event complex. Magazine London has 34,500 square feet of indoor space and 24,179 square feet outdoors, including two showgrounds alongside the River Thames, one of which features artist Alex Chinneck’s landmark sculpture, nicknamed “The Pylon”.

The venue has 26-foot high ceilings to accommodate every kind of product launch and trade show, and two mezzanines have space for up to 764 attendees above the exhibit areas. Floor-to-ceiling windows provide views of the river and Canary Wharf skyline, and the sleek, industrial design features polished concrete floors and exposed steel beams, railings, and staircases.

The 9,400-square-foot Space 1 has a maximum of 1,750 attendees for a reception, and the 19,000-square-foot Space 2 has a flexible staging for presentations and can accommodate 1,920 seated attendees or 3,000 reception guests.

Magazine London is less than 20 minutes from Oxford Circus on the Jubilee Underground and about 10 minutes from London Bridge or Waterloo via train. There is also regular river ferry service from Canary Wharf, Tower Bridge, and the London Eye.

Magazine_London_windows.png

Magazine_London_Screen.png

Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
Hotel exterior Grosvenor Square.jpg
Biltmore Mayfair Opens on London’s Grosvenor Square
Sep 19, 2019
xcaret_ballroom.jpg
Riviera Maya Eco-Resort to Add Second All-Inclusive Property
Sep 18, 2019
Surety_Rendering_Lobby.jpg
Iowa’s Capital to Get a New-Build Boutique Hotel
Sep 17, 2019
Sonesta1.jpg
Sonesta Invests in Two West Coast Properties
Sep 16, 2019