Destination & Venue News

Live! Hotel and Casino Gets the Go-Ahead in Virginia

A new $1.4 billion entertainment district has been approved for Petersburg, Va., that includes pro football hall-of-famer Bruce Smith among the development partners.

Half an hour south of Richmond, the town of Petersburg, Va., is poised for economic development. In late April, the city council selected Baltimore-based Cordish Companies and Virginia Beach-based Bruce Smith Enterprise as the developers of a new entertainment district that will include a hotel, event center, and casino. 

The partnership plans to build the $1.4 billion Live! Gaming & Entertainment District over the next 15 years, anchored by Live! Casino & Hotel Virginia. Cordish has previously developed Live! Casino & Hotel in Maryland’s Anne Arundel County and the Power Plant Live! Entertainment district in Baltimore.

The Live! Casino & Hotel Virginia will be the first phase of the project and will include 35,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; an upscale 200-room hotel featuring 20 suites, pool, and fitness center; a 3,000-seat entertainment venue; and a casino with 1,600 slot machines and 46 live-action table games.

Bruce Smith, a Virginia native and hall-of-fame NFL player, commented on the opportunities for the city of Petersburg: “A venture of such magnitude offers a historic opportunity to revive this jewel of a city, and we are galvanized and ready to deliver a project that uplifts and restores the lifeblood of Petersburg and its citizens.”

According to Cordish, this is the first joint-venture partnership in the gaming and entertainment industry to have a minority-owned business enterprise as co-development partner. 

