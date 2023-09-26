Less than 2 Years Old, a Mexican Resort Opens More Event Space

In Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, the 310-unit Corazón Cabo Resort & Spa that opened in early 2022 has debuted seven additional event spaces, bringing the resort’s total amount of space to 45,000 square feet.

The latest addition features six breakout rooms with floor-to-ceiling windows, all set around an 8,000-square-foot ballroom. Design elements of the new spaces reflect the destination, featuring a blend of coastal tones, neutral marble, travertine, soft textures, and wooden trim.

Beyond the walls, new outdoor space comes in the form of a 7,400-square-foot rooftop lounge, the highest in Cabo San Lucas (see images below). Another 27,000 square feet of outdoor space comprises two terraces, a pool deck, and the Corazón Beach Club, all with views of the Sea of Cortez and the famed Cabo Arch. The resort says it now has the most event space among the beachfront properties in Cabo San Lucas.

The next enhancements coming to the property will be transformations of the signature restaurant, Aleta, and the beach club by the summer of 2024.

The resort is within four blocks of the Cabo San Lucas Marina and restaurant district, and seven miles from Cabo San Lucas International Airport, a 20-minute drive.

