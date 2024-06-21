Legacy S. Fla. Resort Redevelopment Set for Fall Opening

An iconic spot along the Intracoastal Waterway for more than 60 years, the renowned yachting hub and hotel known as Pier Sixty-Six will be reborn in November as a luxury resort. Closed since 2019, the property has been under renovation for nearly two years as part of a larger $1 billion redevelopment of the area.



Managed by CoralTree Hospitality, the 325-room hotel has 33,000 square feet of indoor meeting space, including divisible ballrooms of 9,400 and 7,200 square feet plus another 5,300-square foot ballroom and eight breakout rooms. Outdoors, Pier Sixty-Six has the 5,200-square-foot Aviva Lawn set outside one ballroom as well as two 3,000-square-foot pool decks.



The hotel will also have a 13,000-square-foot spa and fitness center, a two-level pool area with separate family and adult sections, and 12 dining outlets—including its famed 360-degree lounge (image below) on the 17th floor featuring views of the Atlantic Ocean, Intracoastal Waterway, and downtown Fort Lauderdale.



Along the water’s edge is a new promenade area with more than 33,000 square feet of retail, restaurant, and office space next to the Pier Sixty-Six Marina—the host site for the Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show and the largest yacht marina in the city. There are 164 deepwater slips for yachts up to 400 feet in length as well as recreational opportunities on vessels that host fishing charters, diving excursions, and kayaking trips on the Intracoastal.



Pier Sixty-Six is a 15-minute drive from Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport and a 45-minute drive form Miami International Airport.