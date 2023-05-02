Las Vegas Resort Becoming Notably Larger by End of 2023

Caesars Entertainment announced on May 1 that its 2,916-room Paris Las Vegas Resort on the Las Vegas Strip will become a 3,672-room property by the end of 2023. How? By annexing an entire guest tower from another Caesars Entertainment hotel—Horseshoe Las Vegas, formerly known as Bally’s.



The $100-million conversion will see the Jubilee Tower from Horseshoe become the Versailles Tower at Paris, with 756 redesigned guest rooms that will be at least 436 square feet apiece, some featuring 55-square-foot balconies with views of the Strip. A pedestrian bridge from the tower to the rest of the Paris property will be completed by early 2024.



Paris Las Vegas has 140,000 square feet of meeting space, including one of the largest ballrooms in the city at 85,000 square feet; it is divisible by nine. Two other ballrooms on property are 17,400 square feet and 7,500 square feet. The property also has six full-service restaurants as well as a rooftop bar and grill, Beer Park, spanning 10,000 square feet.



The property is one of 10 Caesars Entertainment hotels in Las Vegas. Paris Las Vegas sits three miles from Harry Reid International Airport, a 12-minute drive.