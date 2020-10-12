A Larger-Than-Life Event Space

When it’s time to meet face-to-face again, event planners will be looking for venues that get people excited about venturing out their home offices and experiencing the delight of travel again. A new experiential art space in Indianapolis, opening in June 2021, is a venue that’s likely to fill the bill.

A digital experience called The LUME Indianapolis is taking over the entire fourth floor of The Indianapolis Museum of Art at Newfields. The concept is to transform two-dimensional paintings into three-dimensional spaces to allow people to look at art in a novel way. Many attendees will be familiar with the work of Vincent van Gogh, the first artist who will be featured. However, with high-definition projectors displaying floor-to-ceiling images of his famous works like The Starry Night and Sunflowers, and a classical music score in the background, planners won’t need to add much to create a memorable reception.

The museum is now taking inquiries for events of up to 500 people in the 30,000-square-foot gallery. Capacity numbers are expected to grow as social-distancing requirements ease. The exhibition is organized by Australian-based Grande Experiences, which has mounted these shows around the world, but this is the first museum show of this scale in the U.S.



Indianapolis Museum of Art at Newfields is five miles north of downtown Indianapolis and the Indiana Convention Center. And in Australia, The LUME Melbourne is also expected to open in 2021.