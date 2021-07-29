Skip navigation
Menu
Screen Shot 2021-07-29 at 2.15.54 PM.png
Destination & Venue News

Large Event Space Coming to Manhattan’s West Side

About a mile north of the Javits Center, a special-events venue will begin hosting groups in September.

The Glasshouse, a 75,000-square-foot property for special events, opens in New York City in September, a sister property to Glasshouse Chelsea.

Located on Manhattan’s 12th Avenue between 48th and 49th Streets, a short walk from the Intrepid Sea, Air, and Space Museum on the Hudson River, The Glasshouse can accommodate up to 1,850 seated guests. The main area for events is a 50,000-square-foot, sixth-floor penthouse with acoustic partitions that allow for room sizes between 1,200 and 35,000 square feet. There’s also 25,000 square feet of space on the fifth floor plus 4,000 square feet of outdoor space with views of the Hudson River and midtown Manhattan.

the-glasshouse-gala.jpgThe site, about a mile north of the city’s Jacob K. Javits Convention Center, is broadcast-ready, with cable pathways to the street. It also has built-in lighting, an audio system suitable for concerts, a freight elevator that fits a car, a 5,000-square-foot kitchen, a luxury VIP lounge with a private entrance and shower, four green rooms with terraces, and other state-of-the-art features for meetings and special events.

The original property from Glasshouses, Glasshouse Chelsea, opened 13 years ago on Manhattan’s West 25th Street. That high-rise waterfront space can host up to 400 people, 200 per floor.

Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
VenetianCrop.png
Shifting Sands in Vegas: New Owners, New Venue Names
Jul 26, 2021
The Ameswell Hotel_Lobby2 Jessica Sample.jpg
Silicon Valley Gets a New Meeting-Ready Hotel
Jul 23, 2021
The Boca Raton_Harborside Pool Club. Working Renderings.jpg
Boca Raton Renovates, Drops Waldorf Astoria Brand Name
Jul 19, 2021
MarriottOwingsMills3.png
New Meetings Property Coming to Suburban Baltimore
Jul 16, 2021