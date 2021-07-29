Large Event Space Coming to Manhattan’s West Side

The Glasshouse, a 75,000-square-foot property for special events, opens in New York City in September, a sister property to Glasshouse Chelsea.

Located on Manhattan’s 12th Avenue between 48th and 49th Streets, a short walk from the Intrepid Sea, Air, and Space Museum on the Hudson River, The Glasshouse can accommodate up to 1,850 seated guests. The main area for events is a 50,000-square-foot, sixth-floor penthouse with acoustic partitions that allow for room sizes between 1,200 and 35,000 square feet. There’s also 25,000 square feet of space on the fifth floor plus 4,000 square feet of outdoor space with views of the Hudson River and midtown Manhattan.

The site, about a mile north of the city’s Jacob K. Javits Convention Center, is broadcast-ready, with cable pathways to the street. It also has built-in lighting, an audio system suitable for concerts, a freight elevator that fits a car, a 5,000-square-foot kitchen, a luxury VIP lounge with a private entrance and shower, four green rooms with terraces, and other state-of-the-art features for meetings and special events.

The original property from Glasshouses, Glasshouse Chelsea, opened 13 years ago on Manhattan’s West 25th Street. That high-rise waterfront space can host up to 400 people, 200 per floor.