The Pergola-2_Photo Credit Brie Flewelling copy.jpg Brie Flewelling
The Pergola event space at Taliesin West
Destination & Venue News

Landmark Scottsdale Venue Expands Group Offerings

Architect Frank Lloyd Wright's winter home and studio in the Arizona desert opened in 1937. Now a World Heritage Site, the property is available for special events.

Taliesin West, a Frank Lloyd Wright architectural creation in Scottsdale, Ariz., is a National Historic Landmark and a UNESCO World Heritage Site. It’s also a special event venue, and the Frank Lloyd Wright Foundation, which runs the property, is offering a new space for groups to use for receptions, banquets, and other private events.

The new meeting area, called The Pergola (above), is a semi-sheltered space that can host up to 100 for a seated dinner or a standing reception. It’s bordered by a distinctive hedge of bougainvillea, and leads out to Taliesin West’s largest event space, Garden Squares (below). Garden Squares offers views of both the McDowell Mountains and Wright’s architecture for groups of up to 250 seated guests or a reception of up to 350 people. Garden Squares_Photo Credit Andrew Pielage.jpg

Other group space at the property includes The Music Pavilion, with tiered theater seating for 108, a stage area, and a terrace; the intimate Cabaret with a stage and upholstered seating for up to 40 people; and a small space called The Kiva that’s suitable for dinners or meetings for up to 13 people.

Taliesin West is 14 miles from downtown Scottsdale, a 25-minute drive.

 

