Lakefront Hotel and Conference Center Completes Renovation

The Hyatt Regency Lake Tahoe Resort, Spa and Casino has invested in a million-dollar upgrade of its Spa Terrace Conference Center, two ballrooms, and outdoor meeting venues.



The 422-room property has updated the Lakeside Ballroom with floor-to-ceiling windows and sliding doors to create and indoor/outdoor venue that encompasses the Lakeside terrace. A new blue carpet is designed to represent the lake, and dark wood wall panels referencing the wooded location complement new lighting to create a warm and welcoming atmosphere for up to 600 event attendees or 400 banquet guests. The resort’s Water Gardens, a natural venue featuring lush landscaping, now has wooden walkways, gathering areas, and a pergola for covered breakout sessions. Other outdoor options are the 1,000-square-foot event lawn and a private beach that can host receptions for up to 1,000 guests or 225 people for a barbecue. The freshly painted and carpeted Regency Ballroom has a private entrance, corridor, and prefunction space and can host up to 900 event attendees and 45 exhibit booths.



In addition to the Lakeside Ballroom, the Spa Terrace Conference Center has four other flexible event spaces that can be split into smaller breakout rooms.



There are seven dining options: the signature Lone Eagle Grille steakhouse; Lone Eagle Grille Lounge, which offers live music and sweeping lake views; and the Sierra Café, which uses locally-grown organic ingredients from the Tahoe Food Hub. Cutthroat’s Saloon is a sports bar, and there is a grab and go market and breakfast bar, a seasonal cocktail bar on the hotel’s pier, and a casual restaurant by the year-round outdoor swimming pool.



Other amenities are the Stillwater Spa and Salon, a fitness center, golf course, and nearby ski resorts and biking trails.



The Hyatt Regency Lake Tahoe Resort, Spa and Casino is located in Incline Village, Nev., 20 miles from Reno–Tahoe International Airport.