Lake Tahoe Events Center Coming in Late 2022

With South Lake Tahoe fresh off an event that brought the region strong publicity in Canada and the U.S.—in late February, the National Hockey League played two outdoor games there that garnered major-network coverage—the destination is ramping up promotion for the Tahoe South Event Center being built near the scenic lake shore.



Set to debut in late 2022, the 132,000-square-foot facility will feature more than 10,000 square feet of dedicated meeting space alongside an arena that can seat up to 6,000 for general sessions or host as many as 160 traditional exhibit booths.



The center will be centrally located in the village of South Lake Tahoe, within easy walking distance of many restaurants and shops. Four large hotels are within a five-minute drive of the facility: Harrah’s Tahoe Resort and Casino, Harvey’s Lake Tahoe, Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, and MontBleu Resort. Also nearby is a luxury 154-unit property, The Lodge at Edgewood.



Reno-Tahoe International Airport is a one-hour drive from South Lake Tahoe, while Sacramento International Airport is a two-hour drive.

