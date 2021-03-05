Skip navigation
Menu
Tahoe3.png
Destination & Venue News

Lake Tahoe Events Center Coming in Late 2022

Five hotels straddling the California-Nevada border can support the stand-alone facility, which will be able to accommodate mid-sized meetings and exhibitions.

With South Lake Tahoe fresh off an event that brought the region strong publicity in Canada and the U.S.—in late February, the National Hockey League played two outdoor games there that garnered major-network coverage—the destination is ramping up promotion for the Tahoe South Event Center being built near the scenic lake shore.

Tahoe2.pngSet to debut in late 2022, the 132,000-square-foot facility will feature more than 10,000 square feet of dedicated meeting space alongside an arena that can seat up to 6,000 for general sessions or host as many as 160 traditional exhibit booths.

The center will be centrally located in the village of South Lake Tahoe, within easy walking distance of many restaurants and shops. Four large hotels are within a five-minute drive of the facility: Harrah’s Tahoe Resort and Casino, Harvey’s Lake Tahoe, Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, and MontBleu Resort. Also nearby is a luxury 154-unit property, The Lodge at Edgewood.

Reno-Tahoe International Airport is a one-hour drive from South Lake Tahoe, while Sacramento International Airport is a two-hour drive.
Screen Shot 2021-03-05 at 12.27.11 PM.png

Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
pool_twilight copy_SMALL.jpg
Event Space Galore in Austin’s Newest Marriott
Mar 04, 2021
Screen Shot 2021-03-02 at 2.22.35 PM.png
New Hotel and Conference Center at UNC Charlotte
Mar 02, 2021
Live-casino-hotel.JPG
Grand Opening for Philly Gaming and Meeting Venue
Mar 01, 2021
DonCesar0321a.png
Historic Resort on Nation’s Top Beach Completes Restoration
Feb 26, 2021