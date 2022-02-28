Skip navigation
Menu
Screen Shot 2022-02-28 at 3.41.32 PM.png
Destination & Venue News

L.A. Ups Its Convention Game with 727 New Rooms

Directly across the street from the convention center, a dual-branded property is expected to open late this year.

The dual-branded Moxy Los Angeles Downtown and AC Hotel Los Angeles Downtown are making progress toward their late 2022 opening, which will add 727 guest rooms across the street from the entrance to the L.A. Convention Center and half a block from Crypto.com Arena (formerly the Staples Center).

In the heart of downtown Los Angeles, the 37-story mixed-use tower will soon be the closest lodging for the convention center, with a 380-room Moxy hotel and a 347-room AC hotel. Both the Moxy and AC are among Marriott’s “select” brand budget segments. However, the AC is more upscale and aimed at business travelers while Moxie is targeting millennials looking for a more social experience.

Moxy and AC will share 13,000 square feet of meeting space, a 6,000-square-foot landscaped pool deck, 12 restaurant and bar concepts, and an 8,000 square feet of ground-floor retail space, and a 300-car parking garage. Plans also call for the AC hotel to have a sky lobby with a terrace bar on the 34th floor of the tower, and for the building to be wrapped in a 50-foot high, 15,000-square-foot video display.

The L.A. Convention Center sits at the intersection of two highways, Interstates 10 and 110, and is 16 miles from Los Angeles International Airport, about a 30-minute drive.

Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
MarriottNOwarehouse0222a1.png
New Orleans Meetings Property Gets Full Refurbishment
Feb 25, 2022
Signia by Hilton San Jose_Lobby Entrance.jpg
Major San Jose Meeting Hotel to Rebrand, Reopen
Feb 24, 2022
1540 800 IACC freatured article image.jpeg
Sponsored Content
The benefit of belonging – How IACC stands out from the crowd
Feb 21, 2022
PendryNewportBeach0222.png
Upscale New Property Coming to SoCal
Feb 18, 2022