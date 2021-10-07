L.A. Airport Hotel Opens Top-Floor Lounge to Events

The Los Angeles Airport Marriott is now making its M Club Lounge on the 18th floor available for group buyouts. While the property offers more than 47,000 square feet of conventional meeting space, the 4,000-square-foot lounge provides a new option for special events, with its full-service bar, multiple sitting areas, and picture windows looking out over the LAX runways and downtown Los Angeles.

Access to the lounge had been limited to members of the highest levels of Marriott’s frequent-traveler program, but now any group of up to 100 people can use it.

The lounge sits on the top floor of the 1,004-room property, located just a short shuttle ride from the airport, and three miles from the city’s new SoFi Stadium and Entertainment District. The property’s two largest meeting spaces are the 12,320-square-foot Marquis Ballroom and the 10,560-square-foot Imperial Ballroom.