Skip navigation
Menu
laxap-m-club.jpg
Destination & Venue News

L.A. Airport Hotel Opens Top-Floor Lounge to Events

Groups of up to 100 meeting near LAX have a new special-event space with a view.

The Los Angeles Airport Marriott is now making its M Club Lounge on the 18th floor available for group buyouts. While the property offers more than 47,000 square feet of conventional meeting space, the 4,000-square-foot lounge provides a new option for special events, with its full-service bar, multiple sitting areas, and picture windows looking out over the LAX runways and downtown Los Angeles.

Access to the lounge had been limited to members of the highest levels of Marriott’s frequent-traveler program, but now any group of up to 100 people can use it.

The lounge sits on the top floor of the 1,004-room property, located just a short shuttle ride from the airport, and three miles from the city’s new SoFi Stadium and Entertainment District. The property’s two largest meeting spaces are the 12,320-square-foot Marquis Ballroom and the 10,560-square-foot Imperial Ballroom.

 

Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Event Pavilion Exterior.jpg
Historic Virginia Resort Starts Major Reno
Oct 05, 2021
NYCskyline1021.jpg
NYC Hotels Must Open or Pay Weekly Severance to Employees
Oct 04, 2021
GalvestonHotel1a.png
Historic Hotel on Texas Gulf Coast to be Restored
Oct 01, 2021
PuertoRicoMusicHall1.png
Better Late Than Never: Big Convention-District Enhancements in San Juan
Oct 01, 2021