Kimpton’s First U.K. Property Continues Global Growth

Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants has opened its first U.K. hotel, Kimpton Fitzroy London, in the capital’s Bloomsbury neighborhood overlooking Russell Square and two blocks from the British Museum.

Set in a heritage building dating back to 1898, the luxury property is named after the building’s original architect, Charles Fitzroy Doll. His vision of Victorian glamour is honored, but refreshed and modernized; for example, the 334 guest rooms feature contemporary artwork, vibrant cushions, Frette linens, and yoga mats.

The property is meeting friendly, with a 3,875-square-foot ballroom with a wall of windows that has been fully restored to its original look. While that grand space can host up to 180 for a dinner or 400 for a reception, the property also has five meeting rooms for 20 to 50 people and three boardrooms for up to 12. There are also two restaurants, a cocktail lounge, and a coffee shop.

Kimpton has 68 hotels overall, 64 of which are in the U.S. The Fitzroy is the second in Europe following the opening in 2017 of Kimpton De Witt in Amsterdam. In late 2018, the first Kimpton in Asia, Kimpton Da An Hotel in Taipei is expected to start taking guests. Other future openings are planned for Barcelona, Spain, next year and both Tokyo and Paris in 2020.