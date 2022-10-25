Kimpton to Enter All-Inclusive Niche with Mexico Property

Kimpton Hotels, a high-end brand in the IHG Hotels & Resorts portfolio, has assumed management of a 15-year-old, 255-room nature-focused resort in Playa del Carmen, Mexico, with plans to make it the first all-inclusive Kimpton property when it opens in early 2024.



To be named Kimpton Hacienda Tres Rios Resort, Spa & Nature Park, the property will offer 26,200 square feet of indoor meeting and event space across 12 rooms. All guest rooms, suites, and villas are being fully renovated in the boutique-property style the Kimpton brand is known for. In addition, the resort will have 11 restaurants and bars, a private beach on the Gulf of Mexico, five pools, a full-service spa, a fitness center, and several family-focused facilities.



Geared for smaller meetings and incentive programs, the property is part of a 326-acre protected area known as Tres Rios Nature Park. Three rivers flow through the heavily forested park, where groups can take guided tours to observe more than 90 animal species and 120 plant species. There are also 10 cenotes—underground chambers and caves that contain water—within the park, a draw for more adventurous travelers. And given its location, the resort maintains strict sustainability processes and procedures.



The Kimpton Hacienda Tres Rios Resort, Spa & Nature Park is located 30 miles south of Cancun International Airport, a 40-minute drive.