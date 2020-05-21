KC Convention Center Hotel Finally Set for Grand Opening

For Loews Kansas City Hotel in Kansas City, Mo., the wait is almost over. The 800-room property had planned to open April 2, but it had to put those plans on hold when the coronavirus pandemic led to stay-at-home orders across the country. Now with the city reopening, the property has rescheduled its official launch for June 1.

The $367 million hotel is connected to the Kansas City Convention Center and just a block from the Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts. It has two restaurants, an indoor lap pool, a spa, and 60,000 square feet of meeting and event space. The 27,000-square-foot City Beautiful Grand Ballroom, divisible into five meeting spaces, is the hotel’s largest room, followed by the 13,012-square-foot Neptune Ballroom; there are about 15 other meeting rooms as well. Guest rooms start on the sixth floor of the downtown property, with 380 king rooms, 373 rooms with two queen-size beds, and 47 suites, including four vice presidential suites and one presidential suite.