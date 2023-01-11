JW Marriott Reflags, Renovates Lux Berlin Hotel

Marriott International’s JW Marriott hotel brand now boasts the largest ballroom in Berlin after raising its flag on a 505-room property that was once Hotel Berlin Central District.

JW Marriott Berlin, the second JW Marriott property in Germany, sits close to the 520-acre Tiergarten, one of the largest urban gardens in the country. The property has taken this bucolic location as inspiration for its new decor, using dark green and warm brown colors throughout and art pieces that focus on nature.

The property’s 48 event spaces include the Grand Ballroom, which measures 23,250 square feet inclusive of its foyer and can seat over 2,300 guests. The 11,517-square-foot Hall Berlin is the hotel’s second-largest meeting room, divisible into four spaces and offering a stage area.

The hotel has eight dining outlets including Market Restaurant, where guests can pick their own herbs; JW Steakhouse; The Berlin Baking Company; and the Cigar Lounge. Other amenities include a 3,735-square-foot spa with a swimming pool, sauna, steam bath, and two treatment rooms.

The redevelopment of the hotel will continue through 2025, with guest-room renovations still in the works.