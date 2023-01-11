Skip navigation
Menu
jw-marriott-berlin-1-scaled.jpg
Destination & Venue News

JW Marriott Reflags, Renovates Lux Berlin Hotel

Extensive group space and a center-city location mark the brand's second German property.

Marriott International’s JW Marriott hotel brand now boasts the largest ballroom in Berlin after raising its flag on a 505-room property that was once Hotel Berlin Central District.

JW Marriott Berlin, the second JW Marriott property in Germany, sits close to the 520-acre Tiergarten, one of the largest urban gardens in the country. The property has taken this bucolic location as inspiration for its new decor, using dark green and warm brown colors throughout and art pieces that focus on nature.

The property’s 48 event spaces include the Grand Ballroom, which measures 23,250 square feet inclusive of its foyer and can seat over 2,300 guests. The 11,517-square-foot Hall Berlin is the hotel’s second-largest meeting room, divisible into four spaces and offering a stage area.

The hotel has eight dining outlets including Market Restaurant, where guests can pick their own herbs; JW Steakhouse; The Berlin Baking Company; and the Cigar Lounge. Other amenities include a 3,735-square-foot spa with a swimming pool, sauna, steam bath, and two treatment rooms.

The redevelopment of the hotel will continue through 2025, with guest-room renovations still in the works.

Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Harwood Hotel_Final-4393.jpg
Luxury High-Rise Hotel Plans a Summer Opening in Dallas
Jan 10, 2023
Pier_66 new-lead.jpg
Fort Lauderdale Resort Restoration Underway
Jan 09, 2023
Coffee Bar View OP1.png
Sheraton Fort Worth Begins Big Refresh
Jan 06, 2023
StLouis.jpg
In St. Louis, Funding Challenges for Convention Center Expansion
Jan 05, 2023