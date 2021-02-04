JW Marriott Opens in Time for Kickoff

The 22,000 football fans descending on Tampa this weekend for the Super Bowl have a brand-new hotel to consider, especially if they’re looking for a little luxury after the rumpus at Raymond James Stadium. The 100th JW Marriott property opened this week on Water Street, with the Tampa Convention Center on one side and Amalie Arena, the sports and concert venue, on the other.

The JW Marriott Tampa Water Street, one block from the bay, has 519 guest rooms and about 90,000 square feet of meeting and event space, including the largest hotel ballroom in the area. That space, the Tampa Bay Ballroom, is 29,000 square feet and one of three ballrooms on site. The others, the H.B. Plant and Ybor ballrooms, come in at 16,025 and 8,640, respectively; they’re complemented by more than a dozen smaller breakout spaces and boardrooms.

Significantly, the new property is connected via covered walkway to the 727-room Tampa Marriott Water Street, which has 40,000 square feet of meeting space of its own, including a 17,000-square-foot ballroom.

At the new JW property, planners will find a 2,230-square-foot Presidential Suite, a spa with 10 treatment rooms, a rooftop pool, and two restaurants.