Destination & Venue News

JW Marriott Marquis Opens in Contemporary Shanghai Tower

The new hotel offers more than 82,000 square feet of meeting space in a prime business location.

This summer marked the opening of the JW Marriott Marquis Hotel Shanghai Pudong.  The 515-room luxury property is located in the city’s main business center, three miles from the Shanghai World Expo Exhibition Center, and two miles from the Mercedes Benz Arena.

It is the first JW Marriott Marquis hotel in China and is situated in a new 39-story tower featuring exterior glass panels set at an angle to provide panoramic views of the city and the Huangpu River.

Guestrooms feature a contemporary design in whites and creams, with 55-inch flat screens and surround-sound systems.

There are multiple dining outlets: a signature American steak house, Flint; the Merchant Kitchen, an all-day casual international restaurant; and three versions of the upscale Cantonese restaurant, Le Manoir Ling; a restaurant, a private dining room, and a rooftop bar. There is also a JW Lounge and library.

The hotel can host events for up to 1,800 guests in the pillarless, 18,083-square-foot Grand Marquis Ballroom, and there is a total of 82.139 square feet of meeting space spread over the first three floors, with 16 flexible event venues and 18 breakout rooms.

Other amenities include an indoor infinity pool with floor-to-ceiling pool deck windows and a 24/7 fitness center.

The property is 12 miles from Shanghai Hongqiao International Airport and 24 miles from Shanghai Pudong International Airport.

