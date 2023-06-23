JW Marriott Lodge Planned for the Serengeti

News for incentive-travel planners considering options for their top achievers: Marriott International plans to open a luxury safari lodge in Tanzania’s Serengeti National Park in 2026.

JW Marriott Serengeti Lodge will sit between the Grumeti and Mbalageti rivers, surrounded by the plains of Serengeti where millions of animals migrate between June and September. The park is a protected UNESCO world heritage site that spans 5,700 square miles of northern Tanzania.



Plans for the lodge include 30 private suites, including two presidential suites, all of which will have their own swimming pool and deck area.



International visitors can fly into Kilimanjaro International Airport, followed by a domestic flight to an airstrip about 25 minutes from the property



JW Marriott Serengeti Lodge will be the brand’s second safari lodge in Africa, following the opening earlier this year of JW Marriott Masai Mara Lodge (left) in the Masai Mara National Reserve in Kenya.