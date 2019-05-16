Jet-Age Styling at the Just-Opened TWA Hotel

The TWA Hotel at John F. Kennedy International Airport has landed. The new 521-room property brings the futuristic Eero Saarinen-designed building—originally the TWA Flight Center—back to life. First opened in 1962, the terminal-turned-hotel thoroughly embraces the charm of its retro design, but updates the structure with improvements such as guest room windows seven panes thick to block noise from landings and takeoffs. Here’s a look at the unusual and intriguing jet-age design.