Surety_Rendering_Lobby.jpg
Destination & Venue News

Iowa’s Capital to Get a New-Build Boutique Hotel

Downtown Des Moines will get 138 more guest rooms when Surety Hotel opens in the spring.

In downtown Des Moines, Iowa, a new 138-room boutique hotel is scheduled to open in spring 2020. The Surety Hotel is reviving the city’s Midland Building, a 12-story, Beaux-Arts style property originally opened as home to the Iowa Loan & Trust Company in 1913.

Located on 6th Avenue, close to the Polk Country Courthouse, the top-to-bottom renovation will create guest rooms with a view of the state capitol; a flagship ground-floor restaurant and bar, Mulberry Street Tavern; meeting and event spaces that include a 200-person ballroom; and a private outdoor courtyard.

The independent hotel is being developed by Aparium Hotel Group, which operates 10 hotel properties across the U.S., including the Detroit Foundation Hotel; Crossroads Hotel in Kansas City, Mo.; Hewing Hotel in Minneapolis; and the Hu. Hotel in Memphis, Tenn. Aparium has six new projects set to open in 2020.

 

