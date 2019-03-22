Menu
IHG_HOUSTON_CAFE.png
Destination & Venue News

InterContinental Debuts 21-Story Meeting Hotel in Houston

The latest IHG property is next to the largest medical center in the world.

Last year, InterContinental Hotels Group opened a new hotel in an abandoned quarry near Shanghai, China. This year, IHG’s latest property is very much above ground, located in a 21-story tower next to the Texas Medical Center, the largest medical campus in the world. The luxury 354-room InterContinental-Houston Medical Center has an outdoor pool, fitness center, and two on-site restaurants: the Mediterranean-influenced Safina and The Naturalist café and bar.

The hotel has 18,000 square feet of meeting space, including the 7,646-square-foot Grand Ballroom that can host up to 1,000 attendees for a reception and 950 theater-style. The ballroom has an additional 6,000 square feet of prefunction place, and there are seven other meeting rooms plus an outdoor terrace. IHG Insider Collection local-delegate experiences are available to groups, including off-site teambuilding events, local speakers, and social-responsibility projects.

The hotel is located near Houston’s Museum District, 30 minutes from Houston Hobby Airport and 50 minutes from Bush Intercontinental Airport.

IHG_Houston_Ballroom.png

IHG_Houston_Bedroom.png

 

Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
Jacksonville.jpg
A Meeting Planner in Jacksonville
Mar 22, 2019
Charlotte_Garden.png
The First Kimpton Hotel in Scotland Debuts with Historic Meeting Space
Mar 21, 2019
Screen Shot 2019-03-20 at 3.42.33 PM.png
Wild Dunes Begins Significant Expansion on S.C. Coast
Mar 20, 2019
Brazil_1.jpg
Brazil to Drop Visa Requirements for U.S. Visitors
Mar 20, 2019