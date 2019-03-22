InterContinental Debuts 21-Story Meeting Hotel in Houston

Last year, InterContinental Hotels Group opened a new hotel in an abandoned quarry near Shanghai, China. This year, IHG’s latest property is very much above ground, located in a 21-story tower next to the Texas Medical Center, the largest medical campus in the world. The luxury 354-room InterContinental-Houston Medical Center has an outdoor pool, fitness center, and two on-site restaurants: the Mediterranean-influenced Safina and The Naturalist café and bar.

The hotel has 18,000 square feet of meeting space, including the 7,646-square-foot Grand Ballroom that can host up to 1,000 attendees for a reception and 950 theater-style. The ballroom has an additional 6,000 square feet of prefunction place, and there are seven other meeting rooms plus an outdoor terrace. IHG Insider Collection local-delegate experiences are available to groups, including off-site teambuilding events, local speakers, and social-responsibility projects.

The hotel is located near Houston’s Museum District, 30 minutes from Houston Hobby Airport and 50 minutes from Bush Intercontinental Airport.