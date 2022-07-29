Inside NYC’s New Ritz-Carlton

Manhattan’s new Ritz-Carlton property opened July 26, bringing 250 luxury guest rooms and 10,000 square feet of refined meeting space to the Big Apple.

Under construction since 2018, the new-build Ritz-Carlton, New York NoMad is the city’s second location for the brand. Set on West 28th Street, two blocks north of Madison Square Park, the new property is about a mile and a half south of its sister property Ritz-Carlton, Central Park and offers far more group space and a more contemporary feel.

The largest meeting room is the 3,600-square-foot Ritz-Carlton Ballroom (left), with a 17-foot ceiling and space for up to 200 people in rounds of 10. The ballroom foyer is 1,400 square feet.

Additional meeting rooms include the 1,275-square-foot Madison Gallery, with an adjacent bar space; a 500-square-foot boardroom; and a 2,800-square-foot terrace looking out on the city from the 5th floor. Big-budget groups might also consider an event in the 2,100-square-foot Ritz-Carlton Suite on the hotel’s 37th floor, which features uptown and downtown views, separate living and dining areas, a media room, and a service entrance.

The hotel is getting buzz for its collaboration with Michelin-starred chef José Andrés, who is putting his signature on a ground floor restaurant called Zaytinya, inspired by Turkish, Greek, and Lebanese cuisines; the Lobby Lounge and Bar (right); the rooftop Nubeluz, offering drinks and light fare; and a fine-dining restaurant The Bazaar opening later this year.



The hotel’s other notable amenity for planners looking to pamper their attendees is the 6,400-square-foot Ritz-Carlton Spa and Fitness Center, with eight treatment rooms plus separate sauna and steam rooms.