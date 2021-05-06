Skip navigation
Destination & Venue News

Industrialist Hotel Opens in Pittsburgh’s Business District

The Autograph Collection property is a new option for small groups near the convention center.

About a half mile from the David L. Lawrence Convention Center, a new hotel opened in Pittsburgh, Pa., this week. The Industrialist is now welcoming guests and small groups to its 124 rooms and 1,200 square feet of event space.

The property, a member of Marriott International’s Autograph Collection, revives an 18-story, 1902 building in Pittsburgh’s business district. The neighborhood, often referred to as the Golden Triangle, is the point of land between the Allegheny River and the Monongahela River, where the two join to form the Ohio River at Point State Park.

the-industrialist-hotel-pittsburgh-pennsylvania-1.jpgThe Industrialist’s largest event space is the 891-square-foot Exchange Room, seating 48, and its Founders Room seats 10 in a boardroom setup. Groups can also take over the Rebel Room bar and restaurant for evening social events.

Amenities include a 1,000-square-foot fitness center and free Wi-Fi. The hotel is a half-hour drive from Pittsburgh International Airport.

