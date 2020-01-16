Indiana Convention Center Hotel Gets a Makeover

The Eagle’s Nest, Indiana’s only revolving rooftop restaurant, has re-opened atop the Hyatt Regency Indianapolis, the first part of a multi-million-dollar overhaul of the property. Next, the renovation will focus on a redesign of the hotel’s 35,000 square feet of meeting space plus its ground-floor restaurant and lobby.

The 499-room Hyatt is connected via a skywalk to the Indiana Convention Center in downtown Indianapolis, and has 10 meeting rooms including two ballrooms. The 9,400-square-foot Regency Ballroom can host up to 1,050 attendees theater-style, while the 8,200-square-foot Cosmopolitan Ballroom has a prefunction space and can seat almost 700 guests for a banquet.

The meeting space was redesigned to create a more open floor plan and additional breakout spaces and make the venues more welcoming with new carpeting and modern lighting and furniture. The contemporary design was chosen to reflect the city’s connection to car racing.

The Eagle’s Nest has new flooring and lighting but still offers panoramic rotating views of Indianapolis. Meanwhile, the lobby has been updated with coworking and social seating and a new comfort food restaurant, the Fat Rooster.

The second phase of the renovation involves updating all guest rooms and the indoor pool, and is expected to be finished by the end of the year.

The hotel is less than half a mile from Lucas Oil Stadium, home of the Indianapolis Colts, and 14 miles from Indianapolis International Airport.