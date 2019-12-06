Hyatt Upgrades Indian Wells Conference Center

In Indian Wells, a community in California’s Coachella Valley, about 30 minutes southeast of Palm Springs, the Hyatt Regency Indian Wells Resort & Spa is courting groups with a just-completed renovation of its 27,000-square-foot Indian Wells Conference Center.

The Moroccan-inspired facility can handle groups as large 2,200 theater style in its 20,000-square-foot Indian Wells ballroom. Two additional ballrooms, breakout space, lawns, and terraces offer an assortment of meetings and conference options, totaling 88,000 square feet indoors and out.

In addition to the conference center refresh, the 530-room resort has also renovated its penthouse suites and added new guestroom bungalows. And by early 2020, the property will reopen its signature restaurant, an updated lobby, a new lazy river pool, and 30-foot dueling water slides. Amenities at the 45-acre resort include a 30,000-square-foot spa with indoor/outdoor spa showers, a eucalyptus steam room, and outdoor patio; 24-hour fitness center; walking paths; and tennis facilities.