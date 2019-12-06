Skip navigation
Destination & Venue News

Hyatt Upgrades Indian Wells Conference Center

The California desert meeting destination has 88,000 square feet of event space indoors and out.

In Indian Wells, a community in California’s Coachella Valley, about 30 minutes southeast of Palm Springs, the Hyatt Regency Indian Wells Resort & Spa is courting groups with a just-completed renovation of its 27,000-square-foot Indian Wells Conference Center.

The Moroccan-inspired facility can handle groups as large 2,200 theater style in its 20,000-square-foot Indian Wells ballroom. Two additional ballrooms, breakout space, lawns, and terraces offer an assortment of meetings and conference options, totaling 88,000 square feet indoors and out.

Screen Shot 2019-12-06 at 11.34.39 AM.pngIn addition to the conference center refresh, the 530-room resort has also renovated its penthouse suites and added new guestroom bungalows. And by early 2020, the property will reopen its signature restaurant, an updated lobby, a new lazy river pool, and 30-foot dueling water slides. Amenities at the 45-acre resort include a 30,000-square-foot spa with indoor/outdoor spa showers, a eucalyptus steam room, and outdoor patio; 24-hour fitness center; walking paths; and tennis facilities.

