Hyatt Regency Chesapeake Bay Finishes Big Renovation

Set on 342 acres along Maryland’s Eastern Shore, Hyatt Regency Chesapeake Bay Golf Resort, Spa, and Marina has completed a multimillion-dollar renovation of its indoor meeting and event spaces.

Specifically, the project reimagined the resort’s Chesapeake Ballroom, Choptank Ballroom, and all prefunction spaces. First, the color palette was changed from bright oranges and vibrant blues to more neutral gray and blue tones to evoke a calm, inviting atmosphere reflective of the resort’s waterfront location. The space has also been refreshed with grey and light beige wall coverings, elegant lighting fixtures, locally-themed artwork, and more.

In addition to 37,000 square feet of indoor meeting space, the Hyatt Regency offers 85,000 square feet of outdoor event space, including the Regatta Pavilion that looks out on the wide Choptank River. Additional outdoor spaces including the Breakwater Pavilion, which is located several hundred feet offshore at the end of a private dock; the Grand Fireplace Patio, which is backdropped by a dramatic stone fireplace and has sweeping views of the Crescent Pool and Choptank River; and the Manor Lawn that’s located adjacent to River Marsh Golf Club’s 18th hole. Additionally, the resort has the Bluepoint Provisions venue with floor-to-ceiling windows as well as a spacious deck and lawn that connects to the beach.



Amenities include 18 holes of golf running along the river, at the River Marsh Golf Club; the full-service Sago Spa & Salon; and a 150-slip marina. Guests can also enjoy kayaking, paddleboarding, jet skiing, powerboating, and catamaran rentals; multiple pool options including an outdoor infinity pool overlooking the river and a glass-enclosed Water Garden featuring a heated indoor pool; and a large indoor/outdoor hot tub.



The Hyatt Regency Chesapeake Bay is 80 miles from Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport, a 90-minute drive. It’s also 90 miles from Ronald Reagan National Airport in Washington, D.C., a 100-minute drive.