Hyatt Luxury Property in Phoenix Completes Meeting-Space Renovation

Royal Palms Resort and Spa, part of Hyatt’s Unbound Collection of luxury properties, has finished a multi-million-dollar renovation of its Mediterranean-inspired indoor event spaces ahead of its 75th anniversary in 2023.

The rooms that were refreshed include the 2,450-square-foot Estrella Salon, with an adjacent patio and views of the property’s reflecting pool and nearby Camelback Mountain; the 2,210-square-foot Palmera Salon that features a fireplace with an antique wooden mantel; and two breakout rooms of 600 and 500 square feet with exposed wooden beams, mahogany conference tables, and hand-carved chairs.



Royal Palms has nine acres of manicured gardens, an upscale American restaurant named T. Cook’s, an Italian restaurant named Via Cappello, an outdoor pool with cabanas, and the Alvadora Spa.



The 119-unit Spanish Colonial-style resort, a former private estate built in 1929, is a five-minute drive from the Arizona Biltmore Resort, the Phoenician Resort, and Old Town Scottsdale. It is seven miles from Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport, a 15-minute drive.