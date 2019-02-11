Hyatt Breaks Ground on Two California Oceanfront Properties

Hyatt Hotels, in partnership with Destination Hotels and Joie de Vivre Hotels, broke ground this month on two adjacent properties scheduled to open in late 2020. The hotels will occupy more than 600 feet of beachfront next to the Oceanside Pier in Oceanside, Calif.

Plans for the 226-room Destination Hotels property include 20,000 square feet of meeting and event space, as well as a 9,000-square-foot pool deck, luxury spa, library, and a signature restaurant. The 161-room Joie de Vivre property will feature a rooftop pool and a signature restaurant designed by Los Angeles-based Studio Collective. More than 3,000 square feet of retail space is planned for the ground floor.

The almost-three-acre campus for the two hotels also incorporates the Graves House, a Queen Anne Victorian-style cottage built in 1887 and made famous in 1985 by the film Top Gun. The developers have promised to restore the cottage and make it accessible to the public.

The new hotels and retail complex are located near Oceanside’s Amtrak station and 38 miles from San Diego International Airport.