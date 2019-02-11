Menu
Oceanside
Destination & Venue News

Hyatt Breaks Ground on Two California Oceanfront Properties

"Top Gun" fans will appreciate “Charlie’s house” restoration on the grounds of the luxury hotels.

Hyatt Hotels, in partnership with Destination Hotels and Joie de Vivre Hotels, broke ground this month on two adjacent properties scheduled to open in late 2020. The hotels will occupy more than 600 feet of beachfront next to the Oceanside Pier in Oceanside, Calif.

Plans for the 226-room Destination Hotels property include 20,000 square feet of meeting and event space, as well as a 9,000-square-foot pool deck, luxury spa, library, and a signature restaurant. The 161-room Joie de Vivre property will feature a rooftop pool and a signature restaurant designed by Los Angeles-based Studio Collective. More than 3,000 square feet of retail space is planned for the ground floor.

The almost-three-acre campus for the two hotels also incorporates the Graves House, a Queen Anne Victorian-style cottage built in 1887 and made famous in 1985 by the film Top Gun. The developers have promised to restore the cottage and make it accessible to the public.

The new hotels and retail complex are located near Oceanside’s Amtrak station and 38 miles from San Diego International Airport. 

Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
Convene Chicago
Convene Debuts First of Four New Meeting Locations in Chicago
Feb 14, 2019
Hilton Mall
New Hilton to Open in the Heart of the Capital
Feb 13, 2019
omni houston redo
Four-Diamond Houston Hotel Completes $30 Million Renovation
Feb 09, 2019
W Dubai
Another Luxury Meeting Hotel Opens on the Palm Jumeirah
Feb 06, 2019