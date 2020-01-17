Houston-Area Resort Changes Hands, Changes Themes

Come mid-2020, the meetings-focused hospitality company Benchmark will manage a new property in the Houston area: the first Margaritaville resort in Texas. The Margaritaville Lake Resort, Lake Conroe-Houston is the former La Torretta Lake Resort. The refreshed all-suite property will feature 335 guest units, down from 445 rooms and suites at La Torretta.



Set on 186 lakefront acres on the 21-mile-long Lake Conroe, the property will still feature 72,000 square feet of indoor/outdoor IACC-approved meeting space across four ballrooms, 11 breakout rooms, and an 840-person amphitheater.



The rebranded food-and-beverage outlets on property will include the Margaritaville brand’s signature LandShark Bar & Grill with boat slips on Lake Conroe, the Lone Palm Pool Bar & Restaurant, the License to Chill Bar & Grill, the 5 o’Clock Somewhere Swim Up Pool Bar, and Joe Merchant Grab n’ Go.



The property will offer a wide variety of recreational activities; there’s an 18-hole golf course, a three-acre waterpark with a lazy river and outdoor pools, pickleball, tennis, swimming, boating, fishing, jet skiing, and waterskiing. There will also be a full-service St. Somewhere Spa and a 24-hour fitness center.



Located 60 minutes from Houston via Interstate 45, The Margaritaville Lake Resort, Lake Conroe, will join four other Benchmark Resorts & Hotels properties in Texas: Hotel Contessa, located on San Antonio’s Riverwalk; The Doug Pitcock ’49 Texas A&M Hotel and Conference Center, which opened last year on the campus of Texas A&M University in College Station; La Cantera Resort & Spa, also in San Antonio; and the newly opened Delta Hotels by Marriott Dallas Allen & Watters Creek Convention Center. “The dynamic Texas economy makes this a great time to expand within the state,” says Alex Cabañas, a native Texan and CEO of Benchmark.