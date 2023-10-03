Hotel Turned Covid-Era Homeless Shelter Is a Hotel Once Again

Denver used the Aloft Denver Downtown as a homeless shelter during the Covid-19 pandemic, but after three years serving some of the city’s most vulnerable, the property is returning to the business of travel. The shelter closed this spring and now, after a five-month, $3 million makeover, the hotel has officially reopened.

While the 140-room property has a modest amount of meeting space—1,468 square feet across two rooms, with the largest space accommodating up to 90 people—the reopening is nevertheless a big win for the group market. The hotel is just one block from the front door of the Colorado Convention Center, a good addition to a room block for any conference attendees looking for convenience.



The guest rooms, decorated in neutral tones with pops of yellow and blue, have been refitted with new headboards, mattresses, and linens, as well as new 55” televisions, in-room steamers, and Drybar bath amenities. Amenities include WXYZ Bar and Re:mix lounge, as well as a 24-hour fitness center.



Aloft Denver Downtown is 22 miles from Denver International Airport, approximately a 35-minute drive.