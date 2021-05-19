Hotel Opens Near Boston’s Renowned Longwood Medical Area

Whether medical meeting planners need subject-matter experts or healthcare-provider attendees, finding an event venue near a major hospital hub can be a boon. A new 174-room property is among the closest to Boston’s Longwood Medical and Academic Area—home to institutions such as Boston Children’s Hospital, Brigham and Women’s Hospital, and Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center.

The 10-story Hilton Garden Inn Boston Brookline opened in April, less than a half mile from the prestigious medical campus. It has two meeting rooms, the larger of which is 900 square feet, plus a 2,300-square-foot outdoor event terrace.

Guest rooms include a work desk, mini-refrigerator, coffeemaker, and Wi-Fi, and the hotel has a fitness center, business center, and indoor pool. The Punch Bowl bar and restaurant, inspired by an 18th-century tavern, offers an upscale take on New England favorites like seafood chowder, lobster rolls, and blueberry cobbler.

The property is three miles west of downtown Boston, but convenient to Fenway Park, Boston University, and the Museum of Fine Arts Boston. Logan International Airport is about 30 minutes away.